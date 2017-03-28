WORLD
3 MIN READ
Iran's Rouhani says Syrian peace talks will continue in Kazakhstan
The Iranian president, who is in Moscow for his first official visit, met his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The two leaders discussed Syria, Yemen and oil production.
Iran's Rouhani says Syrian peace talks will continue in Kazakhstan
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin met in the Kremlin on March 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 28, 2017

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan will continue under the sponsorship of Tehran, Russia and Turkey. Rouhani was on his first official visit to Russia.

At a joint press conference, Rouhani said he had discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Relations between Iran and Russia are aimed at promoting regional stability and the two countries' main objective is to promote regional peace and tranquility," he said during the news conference, according to Press TV.

The last round of Astana talks on March 15 failed after Syrian opposition rebels refused to attend it. They accused Russia of failing to uphold December's shaky cease-fire.

The next round of the talks is expected to be held in early May.

Iran and Russia sign memorandum on gas cooperation

Russian top gas producer Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the gas sphere on Tuesday during the meeting.

Russia and Iran have pledged to continue efforts to rein in oil production and stabilise markets, Putin said after his meeting with Rouhani.

Putin said the two countries "cooperate within the framework of Gas Exporting Countries Forum and coordinate efforts in stabilising the world oil markets."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major petroleum producers, led by Russia, had agreed in December to cut their combined output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to reduce bloated oil inventories and support prices. Iran, however, successfully argued that it should not limit production that was slowly starting to recover after the lifting of international sanctions in January last year.

The two countries also signed 14 documents on various political, economic, judicial, legal, scientific and cultural issues.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us