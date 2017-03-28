Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Tuesday Syrian peace talks in Kazakhstan will continue under the sponsorship of Tehran, Russia and Turkey. Rouhani was on his first official visit to Russia.

At a joint press conference, Rouhani said he had discussed the situation in Syria and Yemen with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Relations between Iran and Russia are aimed at promoting regional stability and the two countries' main objective is to promote regional peace and tranquility," he said during the news conference, according to Press TV.

The last round of Astana talks on March 15 failed after Syrian opposition rebels refused to attend it. They accused Russia of failing to uphold December's shaky cease-fire.

The next round of the talks is expected to be held in early May.

Iran and Russia sign memorandum on gas cooperation

Russian top gas producer Gazprom and National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) signed a memorandum on cooperation in the gas sphere on Tuesday during the meeting.

Russia and Iran have pledged to continue efforts to rein in oil production and stabilise markets, Putin said after his meeting with Rouhani.

Putin said the two countries "cooperate within the framework of Gas Exporting Countries Forum and coordinate efforts in stabilising the world oil markets."

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other major petroleum producers, led by Russia, had agreed in December to cut their combined output by almost 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) to reduce bloated oil inventories and support prices. Iran, however, successfully argued that it should not limit production that was slowly starting to recover after the lifting of international sanctions in January last year.

The two countries also signed 14 documents on various political, economic, judicial, legal, scientific and cultural issues.