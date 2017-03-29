POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Thieves use wheelbarrow to steal 100 kg gold coin from German museum
The "Big Maple Leaf" coin, which bears a portrait of Queen Elizabeth II, has a market value of $4.5 million.
Thieves use wheelbarrow to steal 100 kg gold coin from German museum
The commemorative coin was issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

In a brazen heist, suspects used a wheelbarrow to steal a 100-kilogramme (221-pound) gold coin worth millions from a museum in Berlin.

The coin known as the "Big Maple Leaf" was stolen from Bode Museum on Monday, leaving investigators perplexed over how such a heavy item could be taken so easily.

Berlin police has now come up with an explanation.

At least two burglars broke into the museum using a ladder to climb up to a window from elevated railway tracks running alongside the building.

The thieves grabbed the coin, on loan to the museum's coin collection, loaded it onto the wheelbarrow, then carted it out of the building and along the tracks across the Spree river before descending into a park on a rope and fleeing in a getaway car.

Police say the three-centimetres (1.2-inch) thick coin, with a diameter of 53 centimetres (20.9 inches) and valued at $4.5 million for the gold alone, was likely damaged in the theft.

According to German media, the stolen coin is a commemorative piece issued by the Royal Canadian Mint in 2007.

It features the portrait of Queen Elizabeth II.

Suburban rail traffic was interrupted as investigators combed the area for clues.

The Bode Museum, located on the German capital's UNESCO-listed Museum Island, houses one of the world's biggest coin collections.

The holding includes 102,000 coins from ancient Greece and about 50,000 Roman coins.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us