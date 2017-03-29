The US consulate in Istanbul called one of the chief suspects in the July 15 coup attempt in Turkey in a bid to cooperate with Ankara, the website of the US diplomatic mission in Turkey stated on Wednesday.

The statement comes after judicial officials at the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor's Office said earlier Wednesday that Adil Oksuz, who remains on the run, was contacted at 10:22am local time on July 21 by a US-registered number.

"As a direct result of close US-Turkish law enforcement cooperation, a call from the US Consulate General Istanbul to a phone belonging to Adil Oksuz on July 21, 2016, did occur," the embassy said. The statement added the Turkish National Police called the consulate on July 21 "to request assistance in preventing Adil Oksuz from fleeing Turkey."

It said the US revoked his visa after which the consulate called Okuz to inform him of the cancellation, as required by US law.

"Far from being suspicious, the call from the Consulate General illustrates the close US- Turkish law enforcement cooperation following the coup attempt," the embassy said.

Though the call was placed to Oksuz's number, it is not clear if anyone answered.

Turkey has not commented on the statement issued on the diplomatic mission's website.

Ankara has accused FETO, said to be led by US-based Fetullah Gulen, of orchestrating the coup bid through supporters in the military, police, and wider state apparatus.

Gulen has lived in Pennsylvania since 1999, and has been the subject of repeated extradition requests by Turkey.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is due to arrive in Ankara on Thursday for talks with senior Turkish officials, including President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.