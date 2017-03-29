WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkey slams move to raise Kurdish flags in Iraq
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said the Kirkuk provincial assembly's decision "will not help Iraq's future, stability and security."
Turkey slams move to raise Kurdish flags in Iraq
The Kurdish flag (L) flies next to an Iraqi flag (R) over a government building in the Iraqi city of Kirkuk on March 28, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 29, 2017

Turkey expressed concerns on Wednesday over the decision of an Iraqi provincial assembly to raise the Kurdish flag alongside the Iraqi national flag at public buildings.

On Tuesday, 26 Kurdish members of Kirkuk's provincial assembly voted in favour of raising the Kurdish flag alongside Iraq's national flag at the city's public buildings and institutions.

"We don't approve of this voting held by the regional administration," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with state-broadcaster TRT Haber.

Such a step will not help Iraq's future, stability and security at a time when Iraq is fighting against Daesh. We don't support this step and we want everyone to act responsibly.

TRT World spoke to Owen Holdaway who has more from Erbil.

UN concerned

The United Nations Assistance Mission for Iraq (UNAMI) also said it was concerned by the recent decision of the governor of Kirkuk.

Iraqi Vice-President Osama al Nujeifi also condemned the move on Tuesday, saying it could lead to friction between Kirkuk residents.

There are nine Turkmen and six Arab representatives in the 41-member Kirkuk provincial council, who were conspicuously absent during Tuesday's vote.

Kirkuk's population is mainly composed of Arab, Turkmen and Kurdish inhabitants.

The city's Turkmen residents opposed this idea, saying Kirkuk should enjoy a "special status."

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us