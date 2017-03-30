WORLD
Native tribe fears division by Trump wall
The new US administration says the wall along the Mexican border will stop illegal immigrants from entering the country. But people of the Tohono O'odham tribe believe it will destroy their heritage.
Most members of the Tohono O'odham tribe live on the US side of the border, with a few hundred estimated to live in Mexico. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

A native American tribe living on both sides of the US-Mexican border fears the building of a wall as planned by US President Donald Trump will divide its community.

Members of Tohono O'odham tribe represent a nation indigenous to the land thousands of years before the modern states of America and Mexico were drawn on the map during the 19th century.

Most of the tribe live on the US side of the border in the town of Sells, Arizona, with a few hundred living across the border in Mexico.

The new US administration thinks that a wall along a Mexican border will stop illegal immigrants from entering the country.

But the tribe says it will destroy their heritage.

"This is our land ... We want it without walls," said tribal elder Alicia Chuhuhua, 80.

TRT World's Oliver Whitfield-Miocic reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
