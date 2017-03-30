WORLD
2 MIN READ
UN chief calls for protection of Iraqi civilians
Antonio Guterres says the purpose of his Iraq trip is to focus on the dire humanitarian situation.
UN chief calls for protection of Iraqi civilians
Antonio Guterres is scheduled to meet top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in Baghdad before flying to Erbil. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres on Thursday called for the protection of civilians to be the "absolute priority" as he arrived in Iraq, where government forces are engaged in a major battle to retake Mosul from Daesh.

The UN chief said via Twitter that his main focus would be to focus on the dire humanitarian situation.

Guterres is scheduled to meet top Iraqi officials including Prime Minister Haider al Abadi in Baghdad before flying to Erbil, the capital of the country's autonomous Kurdish region.

Humanitarian crisis

According to Iraqi authorities, more than 200,000 civilians have fled western Mosul since the operation to retake the city was launched last month.

Thousands more are still caught up in the crossfire of the battle inside the city.

Daesh militants are also using civilians as human shields.

Iraqi forces launched a major operation on Mosul in October, retaking its eastern side before setting their sights on the smaller, but more densely-populated, west.

Daesh overran large areas north and west of Baghdad in 2014, but Iraqi forces, backed by a US-led coalition, have since regained much of the territory they had lost.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us