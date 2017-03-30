WORLD
3 MIN READ
Senator says Russia aimed "propaganda on steroids" at US elections
US lawmakers call attention to possible Russian attempts to influence upcoming elections in France and Germany at a US Senate Intelligence Committee hearing.
Senator says Russia aimed "propaganda on steroids" at US elections
Democratic Sen. Mark Warner (L) and Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Sen. Richard Burr, a Republican, held a committee hearing at the Capitol in Washington on March 30, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

The top Democrat on the US Senate Intelligence Committee accused Russia on Thursday of mounting a campaign of "propaganda on steroids" seeking to influence the presidential election which resulted in Donald Trump winning.

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday dismissed what he called "endless and groundless" accusations of his country meddling in the US election. Putin said the accusations were part of a US domestic political struggle.

"I will not prejudge the outcome of our investigation," Senator Mark Warner told the committee hearing. "We are seeking to determine if there is an actual fire, but so far there is a great, great deal of smoke."

TRT World has more from the hearing.

Influencing an election?

The lawmakers warned of the seriousness of Russian efforts. Experts at the hearing detailed what they described as the dissemination of disinformation and cyber attacks on both Democrat and Republican political operatives.

The senators also called attention to possible Russian attempts to influence upcoming elections in France and Germany.

Warner, who was a technology executive before entering politics, described a sweeping Russian campaign using trolls and botnets, or networks of hacked or infected devices, to disseminate large amounts of disinformation.

"This Russian 'propaganda on steroids' was designed to poison the national conversation in America," Warner said.

A separate investigation in the House of Representatives into Russia's alleged role in the US election has become mired in controversy over accusations that its Republican chairman, Trump ally Devin Nunes, is not impartial.

The top Democrat on the House of Representatives, Adam Schiff, told reporters the chamber's investigation into Russian meddling in US elections needs to go forward despite whatever obstacles it may face.

"One way or another, the investigation has to take place," Representative Adam Schiff told reporters. "We're carrying on."

Straight from the White House

Schiff on Thursday accepted a White House invitation to top Republican and Democratic members of the Senate and House of Representatives intelligence panels to review new material relevant to their investigation into Russia's alleged interference in the US elections.

The White House's handling of the materials raises "profound questions," Schiff said, noting that White House staff has no reason to pass information to a congressional committee chair rather than just delivering it to Trump directly.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us