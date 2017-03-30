TÜRKİYE
Izmir looking to vote 'no' in Turkey's referendum
Most citizens in Turkey's third largest city Izmir, a CHP stronghold, are expected to vote 'no' in the April 16 referendum on constitutional change. Among those leaning to 'yes' are minority Roma.
Banners for the 'yes' (L) and 'no' (R) campaigns hang on buildings across Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 30, 2017

The Aegean coastal city of Izmir is a traditional bastion of Turkey's main opposition People's Republican Party (CHP).

Most of its citizens are expected to vote 'no' in the upcoming referendum on changing from a parliamentary to a presidential system of government.

"I am not happy with what is happening nowadays. I am anxious about the future. And this upcoming referendum gives me more anxiety. Changing the system from a parliamentarian one might cause problems, such as one-man-rule or division into states," said Izmir resident, Muhtar Sedat Golge.

But there are 'yes' supporters, and among them are minority Roma people in Turkey's third largest city.

"Since the Republic was founded in 1923, Roma people have never been mentioned, always been ignored. Ataturk said 'Sovereignty unconditionally belongs to the people.' Erdogan is the only leader who proved this not with words but with deeds," said Izmir musician, Ahmet Batirli.

TRT World'sAli Mustafa went to Izmir to gauge the political mood ahead of the vote.

SOURCE:TRT World
