WORLD
2 MIN READ
Turkish diaspora in Australia vote in referendum
An estimated 200,000 Turks live in Australia with most of them based in Melbourne's northern suburbs. Almost 45,000 have registered to vote in Turkey's upcoming referendum.
Turkish diaspora in Australia vote in referendum
Turkish Australians have until April 9 to cast their votes for the upcoming referendum. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2017

Turkish expatriates in Australia have begun casting ballots on Friday to decide whether Turkey's constitution should be changed from a parliamentary system to a presidential one.

There are an estimated 200,000 Turks in Australia – with most of them based in Melbourne's northern suburbs – and almost 45,000 have registered to vote.

They will have until April 9 to cast their votes for the referendum.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan argues the proposed strengthening of the presidency in the April 16 referendum will avert instability associated with coalition governments, at a time when Turkey is facing terrorist threats.

Critics say it will concentrate too much power in the president's hands.

Some voters have been keenly watching the ongoing tussle between Turkey and the European countries which could determine turnout strength.

"Europe wants a dictatorship in Turkey, but they are the dictators. Turkey has democracy, that is why Erdogan wants success and a referendum. That's why everyone should vote," said Mehmet Cakir, a Turkish Australian.

TRT World's SorayaLennie spent time in a Turkish community at Melbourne ahead of the vote.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us