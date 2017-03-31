WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN's Syria envoy says all not lost after inconclusive peace talks
The fifth round of Geneva talks concluded with neither the Syrian opposition or the regime saying if the talks have failed or succeeded.
UN's Syria envoy says all not lost after inconclusive peace talks
The UN mediator Staffan de Mistura insists progress has been made and both sides have agreed to meet again. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2017

Negotiators from the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad and the opposition walked out of the eight-day peace talks in Geneva on Friday trading insults and calling each other "terrorists" and "adolescents."

But the United Nations mediator Staffan de Mistura said the two sides have actually made progress.

"Remember I said to you and myself that we should not expect a breakdown, but also not any type of great success," Mistura told reporters after the fifth-round of talks ended.

"So the work that has been done [should be] neither underestimated or dismissed."

Mistura pointed out it was a positive sign that the two sides have discussed contentious points, whereas before they could hardly agree on what subjects to deliberate upon.

Both delegations had experts which meant discussions were held in more detail than before. He also indicated that the two sides were ready for another round of talks, but wouldn't say when that process starts.

Regime and opposition negotiators don't come face-to-face in meetings but negotiate via Mistura, saving their liveliest invective for the TV cameras after each interaction with him.

Opposition negotiator Nasr al Hariri said the "terrorist regime" of Assad had refused to discuss political transition during the talks.

"They are solely discussing their empty rhetoric about countering terrorism."

On the other hand, the regime's chief negotiator, Bashar al Ja'afari, said he only wanted to negotiate with someone "patriotic."

He mocked the opposition delegation as "adolescents" who were under the illusion that the regime would simply hand over the keys to the country.

Mistura has tried to keep hopes alive for a political solution especially ahead of the Brussels conference this month, where world leaders will pledge financial support to help Syrian people.

TRT World's correspondent Ediz Tiyansan reports more on this.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us