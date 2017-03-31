WORLD
Residents of Palmyra refuse to give up on their broken, ancient city
Fierce battles between Daesh and the Syrian regime forces over the 4,000-year-old UNESCO World Heritage site resulted in the displacement of thousands of people as well as damage to ancient ruins.
The city was reduced to rubble and ancient ruins were almost decimated. Palmyra residents are eager to return home despite the destruction. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
March 31, 2017

Syrian regime forces pushed Daesh out of the ancient city of Palmyra in central Syria in the beginning of March.

The 4,000-year-old city is a UNESCO World Heritage site, which fell to Daesh after 2015. The artefacts and archaeological sites were partially or completely destroyed by Daesh. Many statues have disappeared.

Residents of Palmyra now want to return home and contribute towards rebuilding the city that was once a popular tourist attraction.

TRT World 's Nick Davies Jones talks to Husam Hamish, the manager of Homs Antiquities, who is not willing to give up on the ancient city.

SOURCE:TRT World
