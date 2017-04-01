WORLD
Cyclone Debbie leaves tens of thousands stranded
Six large rivers have hit major flood levels and are still rising in several areas. Floodwaters continue to wreak havoc in the country's east coast.
Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to try and flee on their own (Pictured) or climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

Two people died and tens of thousands were stranded in Australia on Saturday as floodwaters wreaked havoc in the country's east coast as a result of heavy rains following Tuesday's powerful cyclone.

The floods cut roads, destroyed bridges and left more than 100,000 homes without power.

Six large rivers had hit major flood levels and were still rising in several areas, said the Bureau of Meteorology.

Flood sirens sounded in several towns, prompting stranded residents to climb onto roofs of flooded homes to await rescue. But, fast-moving water and high winds hindered emergency crews from reaching several areas.

Police said they recovered the bodies of two women from floodwaters late on Friday, the first reported deaths since Cyclone Debbie hit on Tuesday.

One was found on a swamped property, and the other was retrieved by police divers from a car that had been swept off a flooded bridge.

Authorities fear more people may have died overnight as floodwaters continued to rise.

TRT World 's Laura Bain reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
