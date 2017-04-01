WORLD
3 MIN READ
Over 250 buried alive in Colombia mudslides
Mudslides and "water avalanches" triggered by heavy rainfall in the southwestern province of Putumayo crashed into houses, Colombian officials say, adding the death toll may climb, with over 200 people still missing.
Over 250 buried alive in Colombia mudslides
Heavy rains and a mountainous landscape regularly cause landslides in the Andean country. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 1, 2017

The rescue search for victims is continuing in Colombia after mudslides in Mocoa, the capital of southwest Putumayo state killed at least 254 people and injured hundreds more, officials said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos on Saturday declared a state of emergency in Mocoa.

Heavy rains caused several rivers to overflow early Saturday, pushing sediment and rocks onto buildings and roads in the capital of southwestern Putumayo province and trapping cars in several feet of mud.

254 people were killed, 400 people were injured and 200 were missing, the army said in a statement.

"The Sixth Division of the National Army with its jungle brigade 27, since the tragedy began at about 23:30 last night with the overflow of the rivers of Mocoa, Mulato and Soncoyaco in Mocoa," said General Francisco Javier Cruz, commander of the Sixth Division of the Colombian Army.

"We have established a unified command post with the National Police, our governor, firefighters, and civil defence to deal with this emergency," he added.

We are now allocating two planes from Tolemaida in the centre of the country, with personnel of the brigade dealing with the emergency. Also, we have arranged two helicopters for the transport of the injured.

More than 1,100 soldiers and police officers were called in to help dig people out in 17 affected neighbourhoods.

The Red Cross aid group's rescue official Cesar Urena warned that the death toll may rise.

TRT World spoke with Dimitri O'Donnell for the latest on the rescue operation.

Widespread destruction

Photos posted on Twitter by the air force neighbourhood showed streets filled with mud and damaged houses while cell phone videos on social media showed residents searching for survivors in the debris.

"A big portion of the many houses were just taken by the avalanche but above all the people were warned with enough time and they were able to get out but houses in 17 neighbourhoods have basically been erased," Mocoa Mayor Jose Antonio Castro said.

Two bridges also were destroyed, he said.

Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos flew to Mocoa to oversee rescue efforts on the city outskirts.

Santos said on Twitter that he was praying for the victims.

TRT World'sSarah Jones reports details of the disaster.

Heavy rains and a mountainous landscape regularly cause landslides in the Andean country.

A landslide in November killed nine people in the southwestern rural town of El Tambo.

Another landslide the month before killed ten people in the north of the country.

Colombia's deadliest landslide, the 1985 Armero disaster, left more than 20,000 dead.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us