Teachers in Yemen protest over unpaid wages
Educators have staged a protest in Yemen's southern city Taiz as the war-shattered country has not paid their salaries.
Education system in Yemen is shattered by war. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2017

Unpaid teachers demonstrated in Yemen's southern city of Taiz as the war-shattered country facing an economic collapse is unable to pay salaries to educators and other government employees.

Abdel Rahman al Moktary, the head of the Teacher's Union in Taiz, said educators are struggling to feed their families.

We have not been paid for seven months and everyone is suffering from the war, the siege, lack of electricity and other services.

Yemen's infrastructure and economy have been devastated by a war between the government of President Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi and the Houthi rebels. The war has killed at least 10,000 people and displaced 3 million.

The country's economic collapse has also raised concerns among the international community.

Back in February, the top UN official in Yemen, Jamie McGoldrick, called upon the Yemeni authorities to find a solution to the issue.

TRT World'sNick Davies Jones reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
