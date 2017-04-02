WORLD
2 MIN READ
Filmmaking threatens Dubrovnik's historical site
Croatia's historic walled city of Dubrovnik provides a draw as a backdrop for movies and TV series but some say productions harm the UNESCO site.
The Old City of Dubrovnik is a UNESCO World Heritage site. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 2, 2017

In Croatia, the historic walled city of Dubrovnik provides a draw as a backdrop for movies and TV series but some say the productions threaten the city's historical sites.

The Old City of Dubrovnik, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, has become one of the main filming locations in Croatia.

Internationally known productions, such as Game of Thrones and Robin Hood, were filmed in Dubrovnik, increasing the number of tourists visiting the city.

"The damage is minimal, we have to say that for all the productions we obtained the approval from the ministry for protection of culture and its conservation department. Last year, we received a positive opinion from the executive director of UNESCO in charge of heritage," said Andro Vlahusic, a former Dubrovnik mayor.

But some think otherwise.

TRT World'sKisha Ferguson reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
