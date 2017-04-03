TÜRKİYE
Erdogan hints at new military operations in Syria
Turkish president says new operations will be launched against Daesh and other terror groups after the end of first phase of the Operation Euphrates Shield.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2017

Turkey will launch new military operations following the conclusion of Operation Euphrates Shield in northern Syria, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

"The first phase of the Operation Euphrates Shield ended after Syria's al-Bab was cleared of terrorists. Now we are preparing for new operations against terrorist groups in other regions," Erdogan said during an opening ceremony in the Black Sea province of Trabzon.

Launched in late August last year, and carried out by the support of Free Syrian Army fighters, the operation aimed to improve security, support coalition forces and eliminate the terror threat along the Turkish border.

"The new operations will have different names. We have new surprises for all terror groups including the PKK/PYD, the Daesh and the FETO who are looking forward to the spring," Erdogan added.

The next months with God's permission will be spring for the Turkish nation and a black winter for the terrorists.

Threats not over

Defence Minister Fikri Isik had said on Friday that the end of Turkey's military operation in northern Syria did not not mean threats were over.

"When the need arises and a threat occurs against Turkey's security, Turkey will not hesitate to conduct other operations in order to eliminate this threat," he said.

Isik added that the operation had cleared 2,000 square kilometres (772 square miles) area of Daesh, adding the PKK/PYD's "dream of merging cantons" in northern Syria had been shattered.

The PYD is the Syrian offshoot of PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and EU.

The minister said Turkey would continue to do whatever is necessary to ensure the region remains stable and free of terror.

"The operation is over, but what needs to be done will continue to be done," he added.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
