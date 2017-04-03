WORLD
3 MIN READ
Aleksandar Vucic cements hold on Serbia
Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic received about 55 percent of the votes. His nearest rival, Sasa Jankovic, trailed with just over 16 percent in Serbia's presidential election.
Aleksandar Vucic cements hold on Serbia
Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday celebrates his win in Serbia's presidential election. (April 2, 2017) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2017

Conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic on Sunday won Serbia's presidential election, taking about 55 percent of the votes.

The election result has confirmed Vucic's domination of the Balkan country as he pursues a balancing act between Europe and Russia.

Zoran Kusovac in Belgrade has this report for TRT World.

Unrivalled power & threat of authoritarianism

"For me it is important this election demonstrated that a large majority of Serbian citizens favours the continuation of the European path while maintaining close ties with China and Russia," said Vucic.

His nearest rival, opposition candidate and former rights advocate Sasa Jankovic, trailed wtih just over 16 percent, according to two projections by polling groups CRTA and Ipsos.

25-year-old student Luka Maksimovic, who ran as a white-suited parody of a sleazy political fraudster called Ljubisa "Beli" Preletacevic, came in third with just over nine percent.

The result marked a political humiliation for opposition parties.

"Real victim again is our fragile democracy and whole generation of people, qualified, educated, capable, democratic who will have no other way but to leave this country," said opposition activist Tanja Petovar.

Vucic will take on the largely ceremonial post at the end of May, but is expected to retain de facto power through his control of the ruling Progressive Party.

Vucic's critics accuse him of increasing authoritarianism since his party rose to power in 2012 and he became prime minister three years ago.

He denies the charge but has struggled to shake it given his record when last in government, in the dying days of Yugoslavia. Then, in his late 20s, Vucic was Serbia's feared information minister behind legislation designed to muzzle criticism of the government during the 1998-99 Kosovo war.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us