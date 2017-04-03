WORLD
1 MIN READ
Libyan militias set up migrant detention centres
People hoping to transit through Libya to Europe are often detained if they're caught. But government-run detention centres are full. So militia groups have set up their own.
A young migrant in a detention centre in Libya. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 3, 2017

Thousands of people arrive in Libya every day wanting to board boats to Europe. If they're caught, they're held in detention centres. The UN says there are at least 24 government-run facilities, and they're already full. Now, militia groups have also set up their own centres.

Fifteen-year-old Jon says he was detained in Libya seven months ago, after he fled violence in Nigeria. He's one of nearly 10 percent of migrants identified in Libya who are children.

"They beat us. They flog us with a pipe. We are always inside the room. We never go out," Jon says of those holding him.

TRT World's Sarah Jones has more.

SOURCE:TRT World
