WORLD
2 MIN READ
Kyrgyz-born Russian suspected in St Petersburg attack
22-year-old Akbarzhon Jalilov is suspected of killing 14 people and injuring dozens in a suicide attack on a metro train in Russia.
Kyrgyz-born Russian suspected in St Petersburg attack
A still image of suspect is shown in these handout photos. Russian authorities are probing the attack as an &quot;act of terror.&quot; / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

A Kyrgyz-born Russian is suspected of being behind a suicide blast that killed 14 people and injured dozens of others on board a metro train in Saint Petersburg, Russia on Monday.

A spokesman for Kyrgyzstan's security service on Tuesday identified 22-year-old Akbarzhon Jalilov as the man suspected of being behind the attack.

"It is probable that he acquired Russian nationality," he said without divulging further details.

Kyrgyzstan is a Central Asian nation of 6 million. It is a close political ally of Russia and hosts a Russian military air base.

Russia has formed a special committee of investigators who will probe the assault as an "act of terror." It said it will be looking into all other possible causes as well.

International condemnation

Russia has announced three days of mourning for victims of the attack.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, who was in St Petersburg on Monday, visited the attack site.

International condemnation of the assault was swift.

US President Donald Trump spoke with the Russian president on Monday. He offered condolences and pledged Washington's "full support" for Moscow's response to the attack.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned the explosion and called for those responsible to be held accountable.

British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said, "My sympathies are with the victims and their families."

TRT World'sSofia Baiburina has more from St Petersburg.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us