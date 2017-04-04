Lebanon has had to deal with the Syrian refugee crisis for the past six years. But it's struggling to manage it alone and will now ask for Brussels to lend a helping hand.

The number of Syrians looking for shelter in the town of Bar Elias has more than doubled the population to 100,000. Now the town has to deal with 40 extra tons of trash every day, in a country that already has a waste crisis.

"The presence of Syrian refugees complicated things. The landfill out there receives 60 to 70 tons (of garbage) daily that go untreated," the town's mayor, Mawas Araji, said.

TRT World'sClinton Nagoor has more.