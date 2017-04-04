WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN Security Council to meet on Syria chemical attack
UN special envoy Staffan de Mistura dubs the chemical attack in Syria's Idlib province as "horrific".
UN Security Council to meet on Syria chemical attack
EU's foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini (L) and UN Special Envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 4, 2017

The UN Security Council will meet on Wednesday on a suspected chemical weapons attack in Syria that killed dozens of people, including 11 children, in the northwestern province of Idlib.

Britain and France requested the meeting after they blamed Syrian regime leader Bashar al-Assad's forces for the attack on Tuesday. The regime denied responsibility and said it would never use chemical weapons.

The UN special envoy for Syria Staffan de Mistura signalled the meeting earlier in the day during a joint news conference with EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs Federica Mogherini in Brussels ahead of a conference on the future of Syria.

"This was horrific and we are asking, I'm sure there will be a Security Council meeting on this, for clear identification of responsibilities, accountability," he said.

De Mistura, fresh from the latest round of UN-sponsored peace talks in Geneva between the rebels and the regime, said that every time there was a sign of progress, someone — unnamed — always tried to sabotage it.

"Every time we have a moment in which the international community is capable of being together, there is someone, somehow that tries to undermine that feeling of hope by producing a feeling of horror and outrage," he said.

But we are not going to give up. On the contrary, we make use of all these horror moments to show they cannot prevail.

TRT World's Kevin Ozebek reports from Brussels, Belgium.

UN starts investigations

The UN Commission of Inquiry for Syria said it had begun investigating the attack.

Reports suggesting that this was a chemical weapons attack are extremely concerning," it said in a statement.

The Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW), based in The Hague, meanwhile also said it was "gathering and analysing information from all available sources" about the attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us