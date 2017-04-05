At least four soldiers and two civilians were killed and 18 more wounded on Wednesday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near an army vehicle in Lahore, Pakistan's second largest city.

The bomb targeted an army vehicle taking part in Pakistan's census, the Punjab government said.

Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) claimed responsibility for the attack.

The wounded were rushed to the hospital. Three of the wounded are said to be in critical condition.

TV footage showed security personnel blocking off the street around the site of the explosion, close to a market.

Punjab's chief minister, Shahbaz Sharif, denounced the attack and ordered a report on the incident.

The blast is the latest in a series that has killed scores of people in Pakistan since the beginning of the year.

A bomb attack at an upscale market in Lahore in February killed at least nine and wounded 20 others.