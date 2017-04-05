WORLD
Trump's strategist Bannon loses seat on National Security Council
US President Donald Trump removed his chief strategist from the Principal's Committee which is responsible for discussing pressing national security priorities.
Steve Bannon was the first White House official to hold a seat on the council. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

Steve Bannon, Donald Trump's chief strategist and a former far-right website boss, has been removed from his role on the National Security Council, a senior White House official said on Wednesday.

Bannon, the first White House political staffer to hold a seat on the committee, was no longer listed on the new memorandum which reorganised the National Security Council and updated the list of officials who sit on its Principals Committee on Wednesday.

Bannon's removal from the NSC, which includes senior members of Trump's foreign policy team, was seen as a boost to national security adviser HR McMaster, who officials said has struggled to work together with Bannon.

A senior White House official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Bannon's presence on the NSC was no longer needed after the departure of Trump's first national security adviser, Michael Flynn.

Flynn was forced to resign in February over his contacts with Russia's ambassador to the United States, Sergei Kisylak, prior to Trump's taking office on January 20.

The official said Bannon had been placed on the NSC originally as a check on Flynn and had only ever attended one of the NSC's regular meetings.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
