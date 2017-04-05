WORLD
1 MIN READ
Nigeria begins mass vaccination drive to fight meningitis outbreak
Nearly 3,000 suspected cases of meningitis reported in the past few weeks in Nigeria.
Nigeria begins mass vaccination drive to fight meningitis outbreak
The Nigerian government says there aren't enough vaccine doses to deal with the outbreak. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

Health workers in Nigeria have commenced a mass vaccination programme to stop an outbreak of meningitis that has killed over 330 people.

The emergency response includes vaccination campaigns across the affected states, beginning on Wednesday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said on Tuesday.

"The team will also deploy and coordinate a robust national communication and social mobilisation campaign, focused on (meningitis) prevention and control in rural and urban areas of affected states," the centre said.

But the Nigerian government says there aren't enough vaccine doses to deal with the outbreak that has spread across 16 out of 36 states.

​Nigerian authorities are now looking to the World Health Organization for help.

TRT World'sFidelis Mbah has more details.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us