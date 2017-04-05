WORLD
2 MIN READ
The chemical attack in Syria through the social media lens
The heart wrenching images of dying children struggling to breathe and scattered bodies of men and women has hit home the reality of the Syrian conflict.
The chemical attack in Syria through the social media lens
The suspected sarin gas attack has killed at least 72 civilians with many more injured. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 5, 2017

A chemical attack that killed more than 72 civilians in rebel-held northwestern Syria has prompted widespread outrage and calls for international action.

The graphic images of pain and suffering has sparked outrage on social media.

The shocking images have led to a global outcry.

Many are wondering when the suffering of Syrian people will end.

The misery of this man who lost his family members touched a nerve with many.

Witnesses have reported that hospitals were frantically trying to save children who were "dying and shivering -- from fear, from the lack of oxygen, from the effects of the chemicals. "

Rescue workers stripped off clothes from victims' bodies and poured water on them in a last-ditch effort to save their lives. The attack left victims gasping for air with foam coming out of their mouths.

The six-year war has devastated the infrastructure in the rebel-held areas with hospital buildings crumbling from bombardment.

And it's the children who have suffered the most.

All of this has prompted people to question when action will be taken to end the brutality.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
'Deadly surge' in malnutrition-related deaths in Gaza: WHO chief
IDEF becomes launchpad for critical Turkish defence industry products
Tributes flood in for Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne
Afghanistan, Pakistan sign preferential trade deal
Climate crisis poses 'existential threat': ICJ's landmark ruling
Grief deepens as UK families receive 'wrong remains' of Air India crash victims
Over 100 NGOs warn of 'mass starvation' sweeping besieged Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Saudi delegation arrives in Damascus, aims to invest billions: Syrian media
Indian man sets up embassy of fictional country in New Delhi; reality finally catches up
Germany clears final hurdle for Eurofighter jet deal with Türkiye
Russia expects 'difficult' talks with Ukraine in Istanbul
New EU visa decision for Turks: Real reform or just a symbolic gesture?
By Yusuf Kamadan
Israeli troops enter south Lebanon, search homes, question locals and Syrian labourers
Turkish defence firm Havelsan develops secure closed-loop AI system for corporate use
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us