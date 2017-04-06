WORLD
2 MIN READ
General strike against recession paralyzes Argentina
Police and protesters clashed in the streets as the country hosts a World Economic Forum meeting in the capital Buenos Aires.
General strike against recession paralyzes Argentina
Protestors are sprayed with water by Argentine police in Buenos Aires, Argentina. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Police used water cannon and tear gas to control protesters in Argentina during marches over the country's spiralling recession as labour unions challenged President Mauricio Macri in the first general strike since he took office 16 months ago.

The protests came as the country hosted a World Economic Forum meeting in the country's capital Buenos Aires with the attendance of hundreds of potential investors and foreign officials.

Teachers, factory workers, airport employees and the government customs agents who run Argentina's all-important grains export sector went on strike at midnight for 24 hours.

"The situation is dramatic," Julio Piumato, a spokesman for labor umbrella group CGT, said, adding that "wealth is being concentrated in the hands of a few at the same rate that poverty is growing."

"Urgent measures are needed to create employment. One out of every three Argentines is poor."

TRT World spoke to Monica Yanakiew in Buenos Aires for the latest.

Macri eliminated currency and trade controls and cut government spending, including gas subsidies, a move that steeply pushed up home-heating bills.

In October, Argentina will hold a congressional election that will gauge Macri's strength going into his 2019 re-election bid.

The market is concerned about a political comeback by previous President Cristina Fernandez, who boosted the government's role in the economy during her eight years in power.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Seven pillars of partnership: Türkiye and UAE enter era of transformative cooperation
By Esra Karataş Alpay
France's top diplomat calls for foreign press access to Gaza
How did a Bangladesh air force fighter jet crash into a school campus?
Turkish defence firm to sign deal with Malaysia for its tactical vehicle at IDEF 2025
Death toll rises to 27 in Bangladesh air force jet crash, official says
White House removes Wall Street Journal from Scotland press pool over Epstein report
Pakistan raises India's suspension of Indus Waters Treaty in meeting with UN chief
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Former US police officer sentenced to 33 months for violating Breonna Taylor's civil rights
Lawyers ask judge to delay release of Kilmar Garcia over deportation fears
US releases over 230,000 pages of Martin Luther King Jr.'s assassination files
WHO chief says Israel attacked staff residence in Gaza 3 times
Trump 'caught off guard' by Israeli strikes in Syria and Gaza church bombing, says White House
Undercover Israeli unit abducts Gaza field hospitals director during deadly Rafah raid
New round of Ukraine-Russia peace talks to be held in Türkiye this week: Zelenskyy
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us