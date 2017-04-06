WORLD
2 MIN READ
Serbians protest Vucic's election victory
Thousands of Serbians protested for a third day in Belgrade on Wednesday against the victory of Aleksandar Vucic in a weekend presidential election.
Serbians protest Vucic's election victory
Protesters march against the overwhelming victory of Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic in Serbia's presidential election in Belgrade, Serbia, April 5, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Thousands in Belgrade have protested for a third straight day on Wednesday against the results of a presidential election which has seen Conservative Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic achieve an overwhelming victory.

Demonstrators, which were mainly students, had gathered in front of parliament and accused Vucic of corruption and rigging the election.

They chanted, "Vucic, you stole the election," and, "End the dictatorship."

"I think that now we will have a kind of superpresidentialism in Serbia, because Vuvic as prime minister often went beyond his responsibilities, even if he was de jure the most important political figure." said analyst Boban Stojanovic.

Protesters said they view Vucic as an autocrat, adding his Serbian Progressive Party is corrupt and instrumental in what they believe was a fraudulent election.

A group of students posted their demands on social media, including dismissing the election commission, the media regulator, and top editors of the state RTS TV for allegedly failing to facilitate a free and fair vote.

Students also want Maja Gojkovic, the parliament speaker and a top Vucic ally, to go. It was she who decided to adjourn parliamentary sessions until after the vote.

Vucic on Sunday got about 55 percent of the votes.

He pursues a balancing act between the EU and Russia and wants Serbia to join the bloc and maintain good relations with Russia and China.

TRT World's Nafisa Latic explains the grievances of Serbians.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us