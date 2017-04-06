The United States President Donald Trump has said that if China doesn't reign in North Korea, the US will act alone, a message he's likely to deliver in person to his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

It will be the first meeting between the leaders of the world's two biggest economies.

Trade between the two countries accounts for 40 percent of the global economy.

With that in mind, Washington and Beijing have a shared interest in resolving the key issues between both nations such as North Korea and trade.

TRT World'sAzadeh Ansari reports.