Hydrogen-fueled cars could be the future
Electric car technology is still taking off, but already it might be overtaken by another alternative – hydrogen.
Hydrogen-fueled cars could be the future
Toyota is among the firms jumping on the hydrogen bandwagon. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 6, 2017

Big name auto manufacturers are investing in hydrogen-powered vehicles that are more environmentally friendly.

Toyota and Hyundai are among the companies that believe today's battery-powered electric cars will soon be overtaken by hydrogen-powered alternatives.

"The good thing about fuel-cell cars is that it means you have longer range. We can fill up in three minutes and you can go 350 miles," said Sylvie Childs, a senior product manager at Hyundai.

TRT World's Tadhg Enright took one for a test drive.

SOURCE:TRT World
