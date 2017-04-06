A UN report has blamed Israel's occupation of the West Bank for crippling the Palestinian agriculture industry.

Confiscation of land and water, and restrictions on movement of people and products, have driven many farms into the ground.

Israel says the actions it takes are necessary to provide security for its citizens.

Rasheed, a Palestinian farmer, said that Israeli authorities are "tightening the procedures on the farmers even more" and that they no longer issue permits easily.

"Who can we go to complain, the UN? Local authorities? One day, they can be easy going and allow us access, and the next they can take our land and say it's not ours anymore," he said.

TRT World's John Joe Regan has more.