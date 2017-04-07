The US Senate on Friday narrowly confirmed President Donald Trump's pick to the Supreme Court, Neil Gorsuch.

Presided over by Vice President Mike Pence, the 54-45 near party-line vote caps a partisan saga that has seen Republicans pursue what many call the ''nuclear option''.

Gorsuch's confirmation ends a 14-month vacancy on the court following the February 2016 death of Justice Antonin Scalia.

His death prompted a showdown between then President Barack Obama and the Republican-controlled chamber that confirms Supreme Court nominees.

Majority Leader Mitch McConnell refused to hold a hearing for Obama nominee, Chief Judge Merrick garland, for nearly a year -- an action that continues to galvanize Democrats.

On Thursday, they successfully filibustered Gorsuch using a 60-vote cloture rule that prompted Republicans to undo the threshold, upending long-standing Senate tradition.

The move is likely to fuel ideologically-driven nominations from presidents in the future, dealing a powerful blow to the bipartisanship normally seen on Supreme Court nominees.