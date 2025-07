Despite the strained relations between Seoul and Pyongyang, the two Koreas competed against each other in both hockey and football this week.

For many, the competition was a rare opportunity to see a divided Korea united once again.

"Using this South-North match as a foundation, I wish this issue can be more known globally to help unite the two countries," Kim Sung-gi, a South Korean hockey fan said.

TRT World'sJoseph Kim reports.