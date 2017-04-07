WORLD
Thousands of South Africans protest against President Zuma
Zuma's sacking of Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan in last Thursday's reshuffle has outraged allies and opponents alike.
Supporters of President Jacob Zuma confront demonstrators calling for Zuma's removal outside the home of the controversial Gupta family in Johannesburg, South Africa April 7, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

More than 60,000 people marched in South African cities on Friday in largely peaceful protests to demand President Jacob Zuma quit after a cabinet reshuffle triggered the latest crisis of his presidency.

His decision to sack the finance minister Pravin Gordhan has led to rating downgrades and public anger.

Fitch on Friday followed S&P; Global Ratings and downgraded South Africa to "junk", citing Gordhan's dismissal as one reason.

S&P; had issued its downgrade on South Africa in an unscheduled review on Monday.

Despite the criticism, the president's power seems firmly in place.

TRT World'sLynsey Chutel reports from Johannesburg.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
