Dozens of the victims from the suspected chemical attack in Syria's Idlib are undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The US government has said it had no doubt that Syrian regime was responsible for the chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians in the town of Khan Shaykhun on Tuesday.

Turkey has said initial tests on victims show they suffered from chemical poisoning, likely to be the nerve agent Sarin gas

TRT World correspondent EdizTiyansan has gained exclusive access to the Reyhanli State Hospital in southeast Turkey, and met the victims in person.