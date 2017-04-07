TÜRKİYE
1 MIN READ
Syrian regime chemical attack victims undergoing treatment in Turkey
Tuesday's attack on the town of Khan Shaykhun killed at least 100 people and injured more than 500, according to the Syrian opposition's health minister, Firas Jundi.
Syrian regime chemical attack victims undergoing treatment in Turkey
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 7, 2017

Dozens of the victims from the suspected chemical attack in Syria's Idlib are undergoing treatment in Turkey.

The US government has said it had no doubt that Syrian regime was responsible for the chemical weapons attack that killed scores of civilians in the town of Khan Shaykhun on Tuesday.

Turkey has said initial tests on victims show they suffered from chemical poisoning, likely to be the nerve agent Sarin gas

TRT World correspondent EdizTiyansan has gained exclusive access to the Reyhanli State Hospital in southeast Turkey, and met the victims in person.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us