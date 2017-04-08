WORLD
1 MIN READ
Colombia landslide survivors struggle to move on
A week after a devastating landslide in Colombia, shock has turned to anger for many survivors.
Colombia landslide survivors struggle to move on
​Thousands of survivors have been left with nothing except the clothes on their backs. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 8, 2017

Colombia's Attorney General has launched an investigation into whether authorities in Mocoa were prepared for natural disasters following last week's devastating landslide which left at least 300 dead.

Almost 3,000 left homeless by the landslide are being housed at five temporary shelters and are being provided with food, water and essential medicine.

"Going forward we will focus our support on mental health," Gabriel Umana Suarez from Red Cross Colombia says, referring to survivors of the tragedy. "In the next few months red cross teams will be accompanied by experts to help survivors process what's happened and help them through the grieving process."

Dimitri O'Donnell reports from Mocoa.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us