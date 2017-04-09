WORLD
2 MIN READ
Trump's wall could drive animals to extinction
Experts say the promised wall along the Mexican border will not just impact humans. Dozens of endangered animals that move freely across the line will face debilitating conditions, including loss of access to food and water.
Trump's wall could drive animals to extinction
A shelter for migrants in Tijuana, Mexico highlights wildlife with a mural of a coyote. (November 14, 2016) / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 9, 2017

US President Donald Trump's promised wall between the US and Mexico might not only keep immigrants out of the country; it could drive some animals to extinction.

The narrative around the wall has mostly revolved around the negative effects of the wall on human society. The impact on nature has not been discussed much.

Experts say at least 80 endangered or threatened species would be impacted by the wall which will pass through wildlife reserves on both the US and Mexican sides of the border.

Species at risk will include the jaguar, wolves, deer, and the mountain lion, which is critically endangered with a population of less than 100.

The wall will make it harder for animals to move and breed, and effectively destroy their natural habitats.

"Having a physical barrier such as a wall would prevent animals from reaching the north or south and finding water or finding shelter," El Pinacata and Gran Desierto Reserves Head of Natural Resources Miguel Angel Grageda said.

TRT World'sChristine Pirovolakis reports.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us