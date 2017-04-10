POLITICS
Sergio Garcia ends drought with US Masters win
Spain's Garcia won the 81st US Masters, defeating England's Justin Rose, for his first major.
Sergio Garcia added another title, but his first major, to his impressive golfing resume with his Masters win on April 9, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 10, 2017

Spain's Sergio Garcia won the 81st US Masters at the first playoff hole on Sunday, after 73 failed attempts to land his long-awaited first major title.

Garcia achieved his long-sought triumph over England's Justin Rose, the 2016 Rio Olympic champion and 2013 US Open winner, after they finished tied on nine-under par 279 after 72 holes at Augusta National.

"It's been such a long time coming," said Garcia. "I felt today the calmest I ever felt on a major Sunday."

The 37-year-old Spaniard took the greatest triumph of his career, and a $1.98 million top prize from an $11 million payout for the field.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
