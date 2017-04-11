What's the quickest way to turn a buck in China?

Report a spy!

Citizens can earn cash rewards of up to $73,000 for reporting spies or cracking espionage cases, a state-run newspaper reported. There are three ways to snitch - by phone, in person, or by writing a letter.

The Beijing City National Security Bureau has come up with an animated video that guides people on how to spot a spy and subsequently claim their reward.

Informants may receive their loot within 90 days – if the report is verified – and can collect the money in person or anonymously if they trust someone to collect the reward.

Officials have warned that anyone found exploiting the scheme could be prosecuted.

What if your date turns out to be a spy?

The Chinese government believes that he or she may not be who they say they and there are guidelines to catch them out.

Beijing has issued a series of warnings on how romantic relationships can be used to extract sensitive information and endanger national security.

The campaign includes a comic book-style poster advising female government workers how to avoid the "trap" of dating handsome foreigners.