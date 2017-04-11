TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey confirms sarin gas used in Idlib chemical attack
Ankara says Assad's regime has the capacity to make chemical weapons and needs to be stopped.
Turkey confirms sarin gas used in Idlib chemical attack
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu (C) attends a session on Syria at the G7 meeting of foreign ministers in Lucca, Italy, on April 11, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 11, 2017

Turkey said it has concrete evidence that deadly sarin gas was used in the Idlib attacks and there should be measures to prevent the Syrian regime from using the chemical weapons they still have in stock.

"We have stressed that the Assad regime may also attack Idlib, and we need to take measures for this," Turkey's Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu told journalists on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Italy.

"We have also stressed that Russia should be persuaded on a Syria without Assad," he said.

Foreign ministers from the world's seven most industrialised nations also agreed that there can be no peace in war-torn Syria with Assad in power.

Ending the conflict that is now in its seventh year has taken centre stage after a sarin gas attack killed 87 people and injured over 400.

Ankara's Health Minister Recep Akdag on Tuesday said sarin was detected in blood and urine samples taken from victims.

Western nations blame Assad for the attack and US President Donald Trump responded by firing cruise missiles at a regime air base. Russia has stood by Assad, who denies involvement.

US Foreign Secretary Rex Tillerson took off for Moscow from the G7 on Tuesday. He is expected to try to persuade Russia to abandon Assad.

On Monday, Tillerson said Washington will stand up against anyone who commits crimes against humanity, referring to last week's attack.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us