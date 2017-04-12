WORLD
1 MIN READ
Two dead and several injured as protests continue in Venezuela
Two people have been killed and 12 others injured during escalating unrest over the country's worsening economic crisis.
The opposition has called for a major demonstration on April 19 against the Venezuelan government. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

Two people have been killed and a dozen injured as protests against Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro continue in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

Hundreds have been arrested in clashes between the opposition protesters and the national police.

According to authorities, two other men have been killed in fresh protests, bringing the death toll to four.

The opposition have said that the only choice they have is to continue to protest until the government meets their demands.

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas inCaracas for the latest.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
