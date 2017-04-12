Two people have been killed and a dozen injured as protests against Venezuelan President Nicholas Maduro continue in the midst of a severe economic crisis.

Hundreds have been arrested in clashes between the opposition protesters and the national police.

According to authorities, two other men have been killed in fresh protests, bringing the death toll to four.

The opposition have said that the only choice they have is to continue to protest until the government meets their demands.

TRT World spoke to Juan Carlos Lamas inCaracas for the latest.