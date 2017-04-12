WORLD
Water pollution seen behind rural Mexico's health woes
Sewage is pumped into the water reservoir of Hidalgo, which area residents say is taking a toll on their health.
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

Residents of a rural community in Hidalgo state, north of Mexico City report a myriad of diseases ranging from birth defects to conjunctivitis, which they attribute to water pollution caused by sewage from Mexico City being pumped directly into their water reservoir.

"We have observed a lot of damage in the local population caused by this sewage, not only defects but also very serious allergies," said local ecologist Manuel Ceron.

As many as a quarter of the children born into the 21 lakeside communities of 800 people have birth defects.

The government, however, is reluctant to draw a link between the sewage and its effects on area residents.

TRT World's Alasdair Baverstock reports from Hidalgo, Mexico.

SOURCE:TRT World
