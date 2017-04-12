After initially saying the US's only objective in Syria was to destroy Daesh, President Donald Trump surprised the world last week by launching cruise missile strikes against a Syrian regime air base.

Some say Trump's latest moves may be bold, daring and sure to grab attention. But others say they could be a smokescreen.

Bassima Alghussein, a political expert from the Truman National Security Project, says the move may be a cover for the president's "failures at home."

TRT World'sTetiana Anderson reports with more from Washington D.C.