The war in Yemen forced the US to relocate its embassy to Egypt in 2015 and in the move went applications and passports of Yemenis hoping to flee the conflict.

The applications, travel documents and passports were supposed to processed in Egypt when the mission was shut down because of the "unpredictable security situation". But many of the documents have now been lost and several Yemenis are trapped.

Yemen, one of the world's poorest nations, has been facing a humanitarian crisis for years. The civil war escalated in 2015 after the intervention of a Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting Houthi rebels to prop up President Abdrabbuh Mansoor Hadi.

According to the United Nations, the two-year conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels have killed nearly 7,700 people, including over 1,500 children.

TRT World's John Joe Regan speaks to the al Juhami family which has suffered from the US embassy's relocation.