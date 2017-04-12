WORLD
2 MIN READ
Relocation of US embassy worsens plight of war-ravaged Yemenis
Non-immigrant and visit visas for the US are supposed to be processed in Egypt, yet passports and applications submitted by travellers are unaccounted for after the move, grounding them in Yemen.
Relocation of US embassy worsens plight of war-ravaged Yemenis
Millions of families have been forced to flee their homes in search of safety as the threat of war and famine expands. October 20, 2016. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

The war in Yemen forced the US to relocate its embassy to Egypt in 2015 and in the move went applications and passports of Yemenis hoping to flee the conflict.

The applications, travel documents and passports were supposed to processed in Egypt when the mission was shut down because of the "unpredictable security situation". But many of the documents have now been lost and several Yemenis are trapped.

Yemen, one of the world's poorest nations, has been facing a humanitarian crisis for years. The civil war escalated in 2015 after the intervention of a Saudi-led coalition which has been fighting Houthi rebels to prop up President Abdrabbuh Mansoor Hadi.

According to the United Nations, the two-year conflict between the Yemeni government and Houthi rebels have killed nearly 7,700 people, including over 1,500 children.

TRT World's John Joe Regan speaks to the al Juhami family which has suffered from the US embassy's relocation.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us