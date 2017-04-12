POLITICS
German authorities detain suspect in Dortmund blasts
Initial investigation shows explosive devices used in Tuesday's attack on Borussia Dortmund's team bus contained metal pins that could cause maximum damage. Dortmund and Monaco fans unite after blasts in Germany target players
Monaco fans who wanted to stay in Dortmund city for the match rescheduled for Wednesday were helped by Dortmund fans using the hashtag &quot;bed for away fans&quot; to help Monaco supporters find a place to stay. March 12, 2017. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 12, 2017

As the investigation into the attack on the Borussia Dortmund football team attack continues, fans opened their doors to stranded supporters of the Monaco team after Tuesday night's Champions League game was called off.

Three explosions targeted the Dortmund bus as it left the team hotel on the way to Signal Iduna Park stadium, the largest in Germany. Dortmund player Marc Bartra was injured and underwent surgery for a broken bone in his hand.

One suspect has been detained. The spokeswoman for the Federal Prosecutors, who handle probes into suspected terrorism, said investigators had found three letters near the scene of the attack, all suggesting a possible Daesh-linked motive.

TRT World'sSimon McGregor-Wood has this report.

Spokeswoman Frauke Koehler said the letters referred to the use of Tornado reconnaissance planes in Syria, which Germany has deployed as part of the military campaign against Daesh. It also called for the closure of the US military base at Ramstein in western Germany.

Koehler also noted an online claim of responsibility by an anti-fascist group but said there was serious doubt about its validity.

Prosecutors said the explosive devices contained metal pins, one of which buried into a headrest on the vehicle. "

We can talk about luck that nothing worse happened," Koehler said.

Ralf Jaeger, interior minister in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia which includes Dortmund, said the investigation was looking "in all directions", and it was unclear if one or several attackers were involved.

#Bedforawayfans

Dortmund fans used the hashtag "bed for away fans" to help Monaco supporters find accommodation after the match was postponed to Wednesday.

TRT World's Ben Said has more on how fans reacted.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
