Gaza Strip faces looming energy crisis
Gaza Strip authorities say fuel paid for by Qatar and Turkey for the lone power plant is about to run out.
Power plant in the central Gaza Strip.
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The Gaza Strip is on the brink of an energy crisis as many of its residents are about to lose all access to water and electricity by Thursday.

Local authorities say fuel paid for by Qatar and Turkey for the lone power plant is about to run out and buying from the Palestinian Authority will be too expensive.

Residents of the Gaza Strip have been suffering from an electricity crisis for more than 10 years made worse by Israel's blockade that only allows limited fuel imports.

The West Bank-based Palestinian Authority, which pays for power supplied by Israel and Egypt, normally transfers fuel to Gaza and exempts it from most taxes.

But because of its own financial constraints, it is no longer offsetting all the tax, angering Hamas which governs Gaza Strip.

TRT World'sDenee Savoia reports.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
