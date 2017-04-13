With Turkey's constitutional referendum just days away, the people of the southeastern city of Diyarbakir are ready for their voices to be heard.

A resident who will vote "yes" says it's a protest against what he says is US and European pressure to vote "no".

But the HDP, which has many supporters in the province, is urging them to vote "no."

Ankara says the HDP is linked to the PKK, which is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU.

And the leaders of the HDP are currently in jail.

As a result the PKK is a key concern for the people of the province as they weigh their vote in the referendum.

TRT World's Ali Mustafa went to Diyarbakir and has this report.