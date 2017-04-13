WORLD
3 MIN READ
UN votes to close Haiti peacekeeping mission
The 15-member Security Council decides to end its 13-year peacekeeping mission in Haiti over the coming six months. It will be replaced with a smaller policing group.
UN votes to close Haiti peacekeeping mission
The peacekeepers were deployed in 2004 when a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide. / TRT World and Agencies
By Staff Reporter
April 13, 2017

The UN Security Council voted unanimously on Thursday to end its 13-year-long peacekeeping mission in Haiti over the coming six months and replace it with a smaller policing body.

UN chief Antonio Guterres has recommended the shutdown of the $346 million mission as the US, the largest contributor to the mission with 28.5 percent, wants to cut its funding.

British UN Ambassador Matthew Rycroft said, "we strongly support the ending of this mission turning it into something else."

"What we now need is a newly configured mission which is focused on the rule of law and human rights in Haiti,"

Rycroft said peacekeepers "are very expensive and should be used only when needed."

The Security Council has acknowledged the completion of Haiti's presidential election, along with the inauguration of its new president, as a "major milestone towards stabilisation" in the Caribbean country.

There are 2,342 UN troops in Haiti, who will withdraw over the coming six months. The new mission will be established for an initial six months, from Oct. 16, 2017 to April 15, 2018, and is projected to exit two years after its establishment.

The peacekeepers were deployed in 2004 when a rebellion led to the ouster and exile of then-president Jean-Bertrand Aristide.

The mission has been accused of sexual abuse and blamed for the cholera outbreak as the country was free of cholera until 2010, when peacekeepers dumped infected sewage into a river.

But the UN does not accept legal responsibility for the outbreak of the disease, which has caused uncontrollable diarrhoea.

Some 9,300 people have died and more than 800,000 sickened.

TRT World's Lorna Shaddick reports from the UN headquarters in New York.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Türkiye tells US of need to end Syria conflict, warns against destabilising Israeli strikes
Australia delivers most pledged Abrams tanks to Ukraine
Torrential rains in South Korea keep people from getting home, flood risks mounting
Lebanon's Druze leader suggests Arab, Turkish mediation to end Sweida violence
US court blocks Trump sanctions on ICC, citing free speech violation
Trump says 5 jets were shot down in India-Pakistan hostilities
US revokes visa of top Brazil judge over Bolsonaro case
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Türkiye calls for calm in Syria as US says Israel and Syria agree to ceasefire
Syrian Presidency urges restraint as ceasefire offers breathing space
Venezuela frees 10 jailed Americans in exchange for migrants held in El Salvador
Türkiye ready to help restore calm in Syria: Fidan
UN to Israel: Halt Gaza devastation, calls current damage 'unacceptable'
Germany, five neighbours call for tougher asylum rules, faster deportations
Europe's top missile maker tied to bombs used in deadly Gaza strikes
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us