Christians around the world are observing Good Friday as part of the Holy Week of Easter to commemorate their belief in the crucifixion and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Some faithful around the world go to extreme lengths to re-enact Jesus' crucifixion as realistically as possible.

Many Filipino devotees perform religious penance during the week leading up to Easter Sunday as a form of worship and supplication, a practice discouraged by Catholic bishops, but widely believed by devotees to cleanse sins, cure illness and even grant wishes.