Although the fishing season is at its peak in Gaza, it's been a tough year for thousands of Palestinian fishermen who have been caught between Israeli and Hamas blockades in the fishing waters.

Israeli authorities have been reducing the size of the fishing area while Hamas has recently banned the movement of boats in the wake of the killing of one of its senior leaders.

The bans from both sides have badly impacted the livelihood of many Palestinian families for whom fishing serves as the main source of income.

Hamas lifted its blockade this week, but the bans by Israel continue.

