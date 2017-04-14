"It's in playing we become ourselves": Ian McKellen charms Istanbul
WORLD
4 MIN READ
"It's in playing we become ourselves": Ian McKellen charms IstanbulShakespearean actor, film star and activist Sir Ian McKellen was in Istanbul for a few days, appearing at film screenings and talks. TRT World caught him in conversation with theatre director Serdar Bilis in a talk titled "Stage, Screen and Arena".
Sir Ian McKellen enjoys a cup of Turkish coffeee on his first visit to Turkey. / TRT World and Agencies
Melis AlemdarMelis Alemdar
April 14, 2017

"Shakespeare knew us all," said Sir Ian McKellen, to the rapt audience at Istanbul's Zorlu Performance Centre, telling the crowd what particularly he likes about the playwright. The small theatre felt intimate as the great stage and film actor filled the stage with his presence. Across from him, director Serdar Bilis sat, occasionally asking McKellen a question that set the sprightly, white-haired gent off on another reminiscence.

Younger generations know him as Gandalf from Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings trilogy or Magneto in X-Men. But the actor's been on stage and on the big screen for much longer than that. He was in Istanbul to share his stories, thanks to the joint efforts of British Council and the Istanbul Foundation of Culture and Arts (IKSV), which presented him with a Cinema Honorary Award.

Shakespeare's characters, McKellen pointed out, remain "pertinent and accurate" centuries later. The 77-year old said the playwright could write from, say, the perspective of a soldier, a child, an old woman, an agonised lover, a king, a queen, and it would all ring true: "They're all absolutely believable."

"[Shakespeare's] not reverential," McKellen said. "He loves everybody. He's very rarely critical, you know." He mused on Shakespeare's understanding of human nature. "I don't think there are any villains in Shakespeare," McKellen said.

McKellen said Shakespeare's insights into psychology may help shed light on why a character is acting the way he is. "[Iago, the antagonist in Othello] wasn't born like that, he wasn't born evil," McKellen pointed out. "He started acting badly because he was treated badly. So once you know that, then you can look at Hitler in a different light."

Shakespeare has a special place in McKellen's life. McKellen said he wrote the screenplay for his film adaptation of Richard III after playing the title role in a theatre production, setting the play in the 1930s.

On the subject of finding Richard Loncraine to direct the film, McKellen quipped: "He knew nothing about Shakespeare and I knew nothing about cinema. We were a good match." McKellen was a guest of honour at both screenings of Richard III at the Istanbul Film Festival.

The grizzled actor, stylish and charming throughout the evening, mentioned another Shakespeare play that played a major role in his career. "I couldn't become a screen actor," McKellen said, "until I'd done Macbeth and come out."

McKellen is a co-founder of Stonewall, the biggest LGBT charity in the UK and in Europe.

He believes coming out has positively impacted his career. "My acting was no longer about disguise," he explained. McKellen assured those afraid of coming out that everything will be fine.

"Come out!" he beckoned, "Your life will be better!"

A video of McKellen's visit to Bogazici University is up on the British Council's Facebook page, as is his conversation with Gregory Nash, the director arts in wider Europe for British Council.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
Trump to impose tariffs on China, India, Brazil over Russian oil purchase: US
ICE to target all undocumented immigrants, their employers in sweeping US crackdown
Death toll from Sweida clashes in Syria reportedly rises to 426
US officials reportedly growing frustrated with Netanyahu acting like a 'madman' after Syria strikes
Iran, E3 countries agree to resume nuclear talks in Istanbul
'Silent massacre': Starvation in Gaza due to Israel's blockade kills 86 Palestinians
UN rapporteur denounces Israel for 'starving millions' in Gaza
US cuts over 90% of foreign development programme budgets
Israeli PM Netanyahu suffers from intestinal inflammation from spoiled food
Türkiye rejects claims on its Palestine policy, reaffirms support for justice and Gaza
Türkiye marks 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation, pledges to defend Turkish Cypriot rights
Calm returns to Syria's Sweida as Bedouin fighters withdraw
Erdogan honours martyrs on 51st anniversary of Cyprus Peace Operation
TRNC detains Greek Cypriots for alleged spying
Putin is open to Ukraine peace talks, but Russia comes first: Kremlin
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us